Virginia early voting surges, more than 220,000 ballots cast ahead of November election

Early voter turnout is off to a strong start in Virginia, with participation already far exceeding levels seen during the last comparable election cycle.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, approximately 220,969 Virginians had cast their ballots ahead of the November election. That total is roughly double the number of early voters recorded at the same point in 2022.

State election officials are also expanding voting access this year. For the first time, every early voting location in Virginia will offer Sunday voting opportunities on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, giving residents additional chances to cast their ballots before Election Day.

Early voting remains available statewide through Oct. 31. Voters are encouraged to check with their local registrar's office for polling locations, hours and voting requirements.