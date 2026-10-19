Virginia temporarily lifts red-dye diesel restrictions amid rising fuel costs

NORFOLK, Va. — As fuel prices continue to climb, Virginia is temporarily allowing the use of red-dye diesel on public roads.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed an executive directive suspending restrictions on the fuel through the end of the year. Red-dye diesel is typically reserved for agricultural operations and off-road equipment and is generally not permitted for use in vehicles traveling on public highways.

State leaders say the temporary change is intended to provide relief to drivers and industries facing higher diesel costs. The directive will remain in effect Dec. 31.

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