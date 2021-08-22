Local organization to provide free backpacks filled with supplies for students

NORFOLK, Va. - Back to school is here and one local organization wants to set students up for success by providing free backpacks full of school supplies.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads and Walmart have partnered to provide local students with a backpack full of supplies.

On Wednesday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ULHR will pass out the backpacks at Booker T. Washington High School cafeteria, located at 1111 Park Avenue.

Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. and all recipients must pre-register in order to receive free supplies.

All parents or guardians also must present birth certificates for each child needing supplies.

To register your child for free supplies, click here.