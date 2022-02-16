Watch
News

Actions

Low on energy? Eat a Hostess Brands caffeinated Donette

items.[0].image.alt
Hostess Brands
Untitled design (1).png
Posted at 8:26 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 08:43:03-05

LENEXA, Kan. – Hostess Brands has got a donut for everyone, even the coffee lovers.

Hostess Brands’ newest addition to their donut line is called Hostess Boost™ Jumbo Donettes®.

According to general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC, Christopher Balach, the caffeinated donuts are “For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day.”

They aren’t called jumbo for no reason though, these donuts are three times bigger than the original Hostess Donettes mini donuts.

Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are caffeinated with coffee bean extract and are lightly glazed. There two flavors to choose from when shopping for these snacks and each offers a different taste and experience.

The Chocolate Mocha variety combines the decadent flavors of chocolate and espresso coffee, while the Caramel Macchiato variety combines creamy caramel and espresso coffee flavors that perfectly blend for a smooth and rich taste.

Both varieties come in a 2.5-ounce single-serve package at a suggested retail price of $2.49.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories