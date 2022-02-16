Low on energy? Eat a Hostess Brands caffeinated Donette

LENEXA, Kan. – Hostess Brands has got a donut for everyone, even the coffee lovers.

Hostess Brands’ newest addition to their donut line is called Hostess Boost™ Jumbo Donettes®.

According to general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC, Christopher Balach, the caffeinated donuts are “For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day.”

They aren’t called jumbo for no reason though, these donuts are three times bigger than the original Hostess Donettes mini donuts.

Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are caffeinated with coffee bean extract and are lightly glazed. There two flavors to choose from when shopping for these snacks and each offers a different taste and experience.

The Chocolate Mocha variety combines the decadent flavors of chocolate and espresso coffee, while the Caramel Macchiato variety combines creamy caramel and espresso coffee flavors that perfectly blend for a smooth and rich taste.

Both varieties come in a 2.5-ounce single-serve package at a suggested retail price of $2.49.