Ludacris 'can't believe' VDOT's 'Fast and Furious' signs are real

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chris "Ludacris" Bridges said he was stunned to see a reference to himself and the newest "Fast and Furious" movie pop up on VDOT's electronic message board signs in the Commonwealth.

The Grammy-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur took to Instagram Saturday to post a photo of a sign reading "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S LUDACRIS."

Ludacris posted that he could not believe the sign was real and asked "should this **** be on every highway?"

"Virginia I love you back!" he wrote.

VDOT officials replied on Twitter, "We ❤️ you, too!"

And in response to a woman who posted a pic of the sign along I-95 near the Atlee exit in Hanover County and chided, "aight now Virginia, that’s enough," VDOT officials replied, "We’re trying our best."

"They have these insane ones down in Hampton Roads," another person on Twitter replied.

VDOT officials said the message boards are running across the Commonwealth.

"F9: The Fast Saga," which premiered in theaters Friday, raked in $30 million on its opening day and the latest chapter in the Universal Pictures blockbuster saga is projected to earn $70 million over three days, according to reports.

Deadline called the premiere "the best opening day and weekend we’ve seen during the pandemic."

