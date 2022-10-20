Macys holding hiring event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Macy's is looking to hire full-time and part-time workers.

The company is holding a holiday hiring event at its stores and supply chain, and there are numerous entry-level roles available.

“With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that put our colleagues and Macy’s, Inc. in a strong position for the holiday season,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer. “Whether you are looking to earn extra money for the holidays or start a career in retail, we are excited to offer more than 41,000 opportunities to join our amazing team and shape the future of retail.”

Applications can be completed within five minutes, and the company said a majority of job offers will be made within 48 hours.

Applications can be filed online by clicking here.