Man arrested after shooting in Norfolk Taco Bell parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested on charges related to a shooting in the Taco Bell parking lot on N. Newtown Road.

Police responded to 649 N. Newtown Road shortly before 5:00 p.m.on November 29, 2021 after receiving reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman who were both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect shot the victims during a physical altercation.

Authorites arrested Tyrik E. Brown, 23, of Portsmouth, at the scene and was charged with malicious wounding, use of firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Brown is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

