Man arrested after VDOT worker stabbed during fight with coworker on HRBT expansion project

HAMPTON, Va. - A man was arrested after a VDOT worker was stabbed by a coworker during a fight on the HRBT expansion project early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., State Police responded to a stabbing incident at the south island of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

Two co-workers, both employees for Hampton Roads Connecting Partners (HRCP), VDOT’s section handling the HRBT expansion project, got into a physical altercation.

One of the men involved was stabbed three times.

He was able to tell police who the other co-worker was after the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene. A malicious wounding warrant was issued for 43-year-old Jason Burl.

Around 3:32 p.m., Burl was located at Red Cedar Court, in Chesapeake, and was taken into custody without incident.

Burl was taken to the Chesapeake City Jail.

