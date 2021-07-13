Man arrested, charged after Black Lives Matter mural in Elizabeth City vandalized

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A man has been arrested and charged after the Black Lives Matter mural in Elizabeth City was vandalized over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth City Police announced 32-year-old Jeremy Wayne Maggard of Elizabeth City was arrested for Injury to Real Property and Reckless Driving.

Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Colonial Ave. after getting a call about someone damaging city property. They arrived to find that the Black Lives Matter mural had been damaged with skid marks.

News 3

An investigation lead to a Black Dodge Ram driven by Maggard.

Maggard was served at the magistrate office and given a $500.00 secure bond. He was released after posting a cash bond.

On Monday, News 3 spoke with the designer of the mural, Michael Little, after it was vandalized. He told us he'd restore it as many times as need be.

Maggard's first court appearance is scheduled for August 26 in Pasquotank County District Court.

Elizabeth City Police are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, please contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Download the News 3 app for updates.