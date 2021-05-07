Man arrested for outstanding warrant after Chesapeake barricade incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A wanted man is now in custody Friday night after a barricade incident.

Police say the barricade incident took place in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue around 2:40 p.m., after police were called for a domestic complaint.

When officers arrived on scene and began conducting their investigation, they say it was determined that someone inside the home had an outstanding warrant.

27-year-old Dequawn Acree of Chesapeake had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say Acree initially refused to exit the home, and members of the Chesapeake SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with the call. After speaking with members of the Chesapeake Police's Crisis Negotiations Team, Acree surrendered at around 5 p.m.

Acree was taken into custody to be served with the outstanding warrant.