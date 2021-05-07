Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested for outstanding warrant after Chesapeake barricade incident

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:32 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 18:32:05-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A wanted man is now in custody Friday night after a barricade incident.

Police say the barricade incident took place in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue around 2:40 p.m., after police were called for a domestic complaint.

When officers arrived on scene and began conducting their investigation, they say it was determined that someone inside the home had an outstanding warrant.

27-year-old Dequawn Acree of Chesapeake had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say Acree initially refused to exit the home, and members of the Chesapeake SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with the call. After speaking with members of the Chesapeake Police's Crisis Negotiations Team, Acree surrendered at around 5 p.m.

Acree was taken into custody to be served with the outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need