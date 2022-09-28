Man arrested in Newport News in connection to two Portsmouth robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested Monday in connection to two robberies.

On Monday, D’Juan Jones Jr., of Portsmouth, was arrested in Newport News. Police say he has been charged in connection to two robberies that occurred in Portsmouth near the 500 block of Main Street and the 50 block of Afton Parkway.

He has been charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Felony, Malicious Wounding, Shooting across a Roadway, and Gang Participation.

Jones is currently being held in the Newport News City Jail without bond.