Man arrested on sexual assault charges as Norfolk Police investigate undetermined deaths at same location

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested on charges related to a sexual assault investigation as Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate two undetermined deaths in the city.

While detectives were investigating the undetermined deaths, detectives discovered criminal activity unrelated to the incidents. That criminal activity resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old Michael Nse Eyo Ebong.

Ebong has been charged with rape, object sexual penetration and abduction.

On November 15, 2020, around 8:30 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue for the report of an unresponsive woman. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 36-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 9:10 a.m. on July 11 of this year, police again dispatched to the same area for the report of an unresponsive woman. Police and paramedics arrived, and the 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that narcotics played a role in both incidents; however, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official manner and cause of death for both women.

Detectives say that Ebong frequented two Virginia Beach restaurants, Seaside Raw Bar on Atlantic Avenue and Central at Shore on Red Tide Road.

Norfolk Police Department Seaside Raw Bar

Norfolk Police Department Central at Shore

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone who may have additional information related to this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.