Man charged with production of child pornography in Gloucester

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 23, 2023
GLOUCESTER, Va. — A man has been arrested for the production of child pornography in Gloucester on January 23.

Jason Robert Chaney, 37, of Hayes is charged with four counts of knowingly possessing child pornography and two counts of knowingly reproducing, selling, distributing, etc child pornography.

Chaney had multiple outstanding felony warrants that were obtained in a month-long investigation.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office was able to arrest Chaney without incident

Chaney is at the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.

