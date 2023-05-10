Man dead after shooting inside VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at VCU Medical Center North Hospital in Downtown Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, VCU Police were told there were shots fired and an active threat inside the Medical Center North Hospital, according to VCU officials.

Officers found out an altercation between two men inside a stairwell of the hospital ended in one of them shooting the other. One of the men was pronounced dead and the other man was taken into custody.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

VCU Chief of Police John Venuti said the hospital was temporarily put on lockdown while officers responded. He also added there was no indication that any patients were involved in the shooting.

Sources tell CBS 6 the two men involved in the incident were hospital employees, but police have not confirmed this information.

WTVR Officers respond to VCU Medical Center for a shooting. May 10, 2023

"It's a very, very traumatic event. So we will now begin to work to communicate with all of our staff and VCU help explain to them what happened, explain the level of police response, and move forward from that," said Venuti.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

More details will be provided as they become available.

