Man dead, woman suffering life-threatening injuries after domestic-related shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has died after what police say was a domestic-related shooting in the 1500 block of Hibie Street Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a domestic-related shooting in the 1500 block of Hibie Street. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. A woman was taken to SNGH w/ life-threatening injuries. Call came in just after 4:00 p.m. More details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/mKjRVGMygo — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 6, 2022

Stay with News 3 for updates.