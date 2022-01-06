Man dead, woman suffering life-threatening injuries after domestic-related shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has died after what police say was a domestic-related shooting in the 1500 block of Hibie Street Thursday afternoon.
The call came in just after 4 p.m.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be life-threatening.
There is no further information.
If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.
