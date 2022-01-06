Watch
News

Actions

Man dead, woman suffering life-threatening injuries after domestic-related shooting in Norfolk

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police union pres. estimates over 100 vacancies within department
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 17:31:19-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has died after what police say was a domestic-related shooting in the 1500 block of Hibie Street Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories