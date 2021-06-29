Watch
News

Actions

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Chesapeake while crossing the street

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:05:59-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Monday evening at 10:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Cedar Road at Mill Landing Road.

When they arrived on the scene they found one man that was crossing the street was hit by a car. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say there are no criminal or traffic charges at this time and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections