Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Chesapeake while crossing the street

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Monday evening at 10:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Cedar Road at Mill Landing Road.

When they arrived on the scene they found one man that was crossing the street was hit by a car. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say there are no criminal or traffic charges at this time and the incident is currently under investigation.

