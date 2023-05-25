Man dies after crash involving motorcycle in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died following a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.
On Twitter, the Norfolk Police Department said it happened around 4:30 at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and E. Little Creek Road.
Police said the man died at the scene.
No other details about the incident were immediately released.
#NPD is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of E Little Creek Road and Tidewater Drive. A man has been pronounced at the scene. Expect traffic delays in the area. Call came in around 4:30 p.m. More details will follow when available. pic.twitter.com/6NQ1SCgCiF
— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 25, 2023