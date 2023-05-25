Watch Now
Man dies after crash involving motorcycle in Norfolk, police say

It happened in the area of E. Little Creek Road and Tidewater Drive.
Posted at 7:16 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 19:19:25-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died following a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

On Twitter, the Norfolk Police Department said it happened around 4:30 at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and E. Little Creek Road.

Police said the man died at the scene.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

