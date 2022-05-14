Man dies after shooting in Hampton at Howmet Aerospace

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide.

On Saturday, around 12:08 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred at Howmet Aerospace located in the first block of Howmet Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting took place inside the building, and the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Police say all parties involved have been identified and are cooperating.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

