Man dies after shot multiple times in Elizabeth City, police investigate homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 1:24 a.m., police responded to 611 S. Martin L King Dr. When they arrived on scene, officers found 36-year-old William Leigh Norman Jr., lying unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police say this is an active investigation and urges anyone with information to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

