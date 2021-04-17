Man dies from injuries following Norfolk shooting, police seeking information

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 36-year-old man died at the hospital following an overnight shooting.

According to police, the call came in at 1:15 a.m. for a shooting victim in the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road. When officers arrived, they found Brandon D. Winder, a Norfolk man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winder was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

There is currently no suspect information, and this is a developing story.