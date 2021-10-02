Watch
Man dies in shooting near Old Dominion University

Posted at 10:11 PM, Oct 01, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of 39th Street that left a man dead Friday night. This is near the campus of Old Dominion University.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ODU community received an email advising people of the shooting.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

