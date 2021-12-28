Man fatally shot in Suffolk, police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday evening.

Officials were notified of a shooting at 8:50 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of North Capital Street in the Jericho area of Suffolk.

A man was found dead on the scene. The area is currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Police will be on the scene for several hours investigating.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

