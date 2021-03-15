Man flown to hospital for serious injuries after crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a crash that left a man severely injured Sunday night.

Around 8:42 p.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A man and woman, who police say are believed to be adults, were extricated from one of the vehicles. The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was then flown to another local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a man, was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

