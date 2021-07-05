Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds; Newport News Police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Newport News early Monday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 1000th block of 43rd Street.

They located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was pronounced deceased at 12:43 a.m.

This was the second shooting overnight in Newport News. A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries after an unrelated incident that happened around 10:45 p.m., in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

