Man found shot at crash scene in Hampton; police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are looking for whoever was involved in a shooting that left a man injured in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Powhatan Parkway Friday night.

Around 7:12 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a two-vehicle crash that had just happened in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, a man, who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police discovered that the victim was shot at an unknown location.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

