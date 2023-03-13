Man gets 2 life terms plus 20 years for sexual abuse of Virginia Beach child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Brian James Talbot, 55, was sentenced on several charges involving child sexual abuse on Monday.

He faced charges of rape – victim under age 13, object sexual penetration- victim under age 13, and aggravated sexual battery – victim under age 13.

A jury found him guilty of these charges after a week-long jury trial in December 2022.

Circuit Court Judge James C. Lewis, who presided over the trial, sentenced Talbot to two terms of life in prison plus 20 years.

This is the maximum sentence for these crimes.

In a press release, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney said evidence proved that in July 2007 Talbot came to Virginia Beach to celebrate the birthday of an elderly family member.

The victim also visited Virginia Beach for this celebration.

While at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, Talbot brought the victim out in the water where the victim could not touch the ocean floor. Court records say that is where he sexually molested the victim, according to court documents.

The next day, he took the victim to a bedroom and raped her, court documents detailed. The victim’s parents eventually found messages on the victim’s phone regarding the abuse and reported the crimes to police.

Talbot also has a conviction for raping another child previously.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys C. Andrew Rice and Megan M. Lang prosecuted this case.