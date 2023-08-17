Man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting of woman on E. Pembroke Avenue, Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man was found guilty of second degree murder in a 2018 homicide on Wednesday.

On July 4, 2018, police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds around the 1000 block of E. Pembroke Avenue. Kelly Phillips, 36, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where she later died.

Phillips was a mother of three, according to her obituary.

Gregory Ricardo Burwell, 62, was taken into custody for the shooting and charged with one count of second degree murder, one count of reckless handling of firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities said Burwell and Phillips knew each other, and a physical confrontation happened in the first block of North Cypress Street before Burwell pulled out a gun and shot her.

A Hampton Circuit Court Clerk said that Burwell was found guilty of second-degree murder and that a sentencing has not been set.

Burwell remains in custody at Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

