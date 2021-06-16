Man hospitalized after Hampton shooting, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was shot on West Queen Street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 12:23 a.m., and officers responded to the 1300 block of West Queen Street. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

Police learned that the victim was shot while standing in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information at this time, and the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.