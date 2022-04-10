Watch
Man hospitalized after Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

Posted at 6:23 AM, Apr 10, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Avondale Road.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Avondale Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is currently no suspect information, and police are still actively investigating this incident.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

