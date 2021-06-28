Man hospitalized after shooting in Hampton parking lot, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting that left a man injured Sunday night.

According to police, at about 10:51 p.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting in the 900 block of North King Street. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was shot while in a parking lot. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

