Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was critically injured in a stabbing Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Hough Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.