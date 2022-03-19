Watch
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after late night Norfolk shooting

Posted at 7:33 AM, Mar 19, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting late Friday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 2700 block of Myrtle Avenue, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

