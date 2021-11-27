Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Saturday morning shooting.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at around 10:57 a.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Choate Street, where they found an adult man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.