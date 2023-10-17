Man in hospital after found shot on Farmer Lane: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday night.

Around 8 p.m., Chesapeake police went to the Boarder Road and Shady Lane area on reported heard gunshots, according to the CPD.

Offices found a man in "suffering from a single gunshot wound" in the 2100 block of Farmer Lane, according to CPD. He was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Stephan Grimsley/ WTKR

Police say there is no suspect description at this time and they are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or through the P3Tips app. Police say that callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court, and if a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.