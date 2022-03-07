Man injured after altercation at Buckroe Beach in Hampton leads to shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting around Buckroe Beach that left one man injured.

On Sunday around 8:45 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the Buckroe Beach area.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, an altercation took place between two groups of people at the beach which led to the shooting.

The motive and circumstances are under investigation. Police say they need the public's help in locating the person responsible.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.