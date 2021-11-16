Man injured in drive-by Hampton shooting; police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of W. Chamberlin Avenue that left a man injured Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a shooting that had just happened in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police found a vehicle that had also been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the area when he was shot by someone in a vehicle that was passing by.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

