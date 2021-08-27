Man injured in early morning Newport News shooting, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 2500 block of Roanoke Avenue at about 12:14 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's condition is currently unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police with their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.