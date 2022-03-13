Man injured in early morning Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 5:07 a.m. near the 900 block of Vermont Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.