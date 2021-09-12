Man injured in Hampton shooting, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place Saturday night.

According to police, at 11:41 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Police learned that the victim engaged in a verbal exchange with a group of individuals in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven that ended with the victim and suspect(s) exchanging gunfire.

The motive and circumstances regarding this incident are still under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know can help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.