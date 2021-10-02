Man killed, 2 people airlifted to hospital following Sussex Co. crash involving moped

SUSSEX Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that left a 30-year-old man dead and two more people in the hospital late Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened at about 8:34 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 460, east of Route 602.

The driver of a 2016 Fiat 500, Teresa R. Perkinson, was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when she struck a 2020 Baodia Moped from behind. The force of the impact caused the moped to run off the roadway into a ditch, ejecting the driver, 30 year old Brandon M. Brown, and killing him on impact.

Perkinson lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the roadway, striking a curb and tree before overturning and landing on its roof. Perkinson and her male passenger suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to the Medical College of Virginia Hospital.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending at this time