Man dead, 4 people hospitalized following early morning shooting on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was killed and four more people were hospitalized after a shooting on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:55 a.m., and officers responded to the 300 block of Granby Street.

When they arrived, they found one victim dead. A woman and a man were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information, and police are still investigating this shooting.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.