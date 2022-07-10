Watch Now
Man killed in late night Norfolk shooting, police investigating

Posted at 7:26 AM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 07:37:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, located at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

