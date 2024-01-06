Man killed in NNPD officer involved shooting on Davis Park Drive: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after officers in the Newport News Police Department attempted to conduct a wellness check and serve an arrest warrant for someone involved with a Tactical operation from Thursday, according to police.

A little after noon, on Jan. 5, the NNPD team went to the 0 block of Davis Park Drive because the NNPD Tactical Team dealt with an "armed, suicidal subject" from the residence the day before. The officers were there to perform a wellness check and serve the man involved in the incident Thursday with an arrest warrant issued out of Chesapeake.

When the NNPD arrived they saw a woman coming and going from the residence, according to a release sent to us on Friday night.

Police say they made multiple attempts to contact those within the residence by phone and PA system, but no one answered, according to the release. Officers say the front door was open, and made multiple requests for those within to exit, but no one came out.

Police say that they then heard a woman "screaming and yelling in distress," according to a release. Believing her to be in danger, the NNPD team went into the residence, where they saw a man and woman allegedly in a violent struggle, and the man was holding a weapon.

The man pointed the weapon at officers when they came in, according to police. An officer then shot the man, according to a release.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital despite officers saying medics rendered aid immediately after he was shot.

The woman from inside the residence was removed from the situation safely, according to police. All officers were unharmed during the incident.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, according to release. And police say that the investigation is ongoing.

