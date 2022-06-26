Man killed in Portsmouth traffic incident, police on scene

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after an adult man was killed in a traffic incident Sunday morning.
According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.
There is currently no information on the details of the incident or the victim's identity.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as the intersection will be blocked for an unknown length of time.
This is a developing story.
