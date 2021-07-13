Man killed, woman seriously injured in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m., Monday night.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide and responded to the first block of 28th Street.

Officers located an adult male and an adult female outside suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the female was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life threatening, police said.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation. There is no further information available from police at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.