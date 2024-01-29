Man last seen riding golf cart in storm found dead in Virginia

BRACEY, Va. -- William "Butch" Bateman's body was recovered nearly 20 days after he disappeared while riding a golf cart near Lake Gaston in a severe storm.

The 61-year-old Army veteran's remains were found on Sunday near the Tanglewood recreation area and boat ramp where he was last seen on January 9.

"[Bateman] was last seen driving a golf cart in the area of Tanglewood [Shores Golf and] Country Club," Virginia State Police said in a Jan. 11 update. "The golf car was recovered Wednesday near a creek that feeds into the lake."

Bateman was known to be a wonderful friend to those in the community around Lake Gaston.

"He was one of the best friends and neighbors you could ask for," neighbor and friend Melissa Dickerson said. "He was one who would bring toys to your grandkids [on Christmas], stop and check on you, always waving and smiling. I’m truly going to miss that."

"Butch was a fun-loving man. He loved to see people smile and laugh. He would help in any way he could if you needed it. If he had a dollar in his pocket, he would always try to spend it on someone else," friend Cliff Blackburn shared. "He loved kids and animals and they loved him. He was a special person to many people and he will be missed."

Bateman was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

"He would put the eagle suit on to wave and greet people riding down the road during events," Blackburn said. "He was the type to go up to a stranger and meet them so they wouldn't be a stranger anymore."

Numerous agencies including the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and Virginia State Police were involved in the search in and around Lake Gaston.

"I'm thankful for everyone who has prayed and volunteered to help [find] him," Blackburn said. "I'm sure he is blown away seeing how much he meant to people. He never knew that while he was here."

