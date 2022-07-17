Man left with life-threatening injuries following overnight Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was severely injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive. Officers were called to the scene at around 12:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There is currently no word on his condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.