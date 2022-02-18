Man seriously injured after argument leads to shooting in Hampton; police working to identify suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot a man during an argument in the 600 block of Bell Street Thursday night.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:19 p.m. about a shooting that had just happened in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police say an unknown person shot the victim during an argument.

Investigators are working to identify and find the suspect.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

