Man seriously injured after shooting near Portsmouth intersection; police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was seriously hurt after a shooting near the intersection of Seventh Street and Edward Street Friday.

Portsmouth Police say the man was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

