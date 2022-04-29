Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Friday shooting.

According to police, at 12:07 p.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 2300 block of Shell Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been struck by gunfire.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was in front of a mobile home when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.